Eclipse Forecast: 'Fair' Chance to See the Big Event, Jim Gandy Says

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy says much of the Midlands appears to have a shot to get a good view of the total solar eclipse, but not everyone may.

Gandy says there will likely be some clouds in the area. Right now, he says, if he had to rate it on a scale of good, fair, and poor, the odds of viewing across the region will be "fair."

Full Coverage: Total Solar Eclipse in the MIdlands

He says a high-resolution model is more encouraging, but as of right now, it still isn't providing data at the time of the eclipse itself. And that's important, because this model actually takes into account the effect that the eclipse has on the atmosphere.

"As the shadow of the moon approaches us, it creates it's own weather, because it cuts off the the sun's energy, and that will stabilize the atmosphere," Gandy says.

Related Coverage: Are Your Eclipse Glasses Safe?

If that effect pans out, it could clear some of those clouds.

Overall, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, and that means there could be some parts of the Midlands that get a clear view, and some areas just a few miles away that don't .

"Some of you may see it, some of you may not," Gandy says.

The high is expected to get around 94 degrees by the early afternoon. By 2 p.m., it will drop to 92, and by 3 o'clock it will dip down to 85 degrees. That's in a time just after totality.

The temperature will slowly go back up, and after 5 p.m., there's even a chance of isolated rain.

But for those who do see it, you'll get quite a treat.

"You're going to see something you've never seen before," Gandy says. "All of the sudden, you're going to see the sun in a whole different light."

© 2017 WLTX-TV