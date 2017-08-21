PHOTOS: People Enjoy the Eclipse Across the Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's not every day you can say you experienced a day that you'll remember for the rest of your life.

But that's exactly what happened for hundreds of thousands of people across the Midlands, who experienced "totality," the moment when the moon's shadow blocks the sun.

We had a team of reporters, as well as viewers, send in photos of the big event. Here are just some of them.

PHOTOS: People Enjoy the Total Solar Eclipse

PHOTOS: The moment of Totality in the Midlands





