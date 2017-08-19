Restaurants Offering Deals, Specials for the Eclipse

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Cities, businesses and schools are making preparations for Monday's solar eclipse. That list also includes local restaurants, that have created specials and events leading up to the big day.

"We've got drink specials, live music and a staff that's just excited to have a good time," Tom Moore, general manager for Hickory Tavern on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, says they have planned a special event for the eclipse.

"We're having a party from 11 to 4pm with some of our parking lot cornered off, so that we can have an outside party," says Moore. "We have free viewing glasses for anyone who attends the party."

Down in Five Points, Publico Kitchen and Tap, has a countdown to the eclipse with food and drink specials.

"We're going to have some great premium taco specials where the tacos represent the sun and the moon," says Michael Duganier, owner. "We're going to have some great eclipse cocktails that we're going to do every day. Each day we're playing interactive games for the guests. If we're packed like this I might want to find out who traveled the furthest."

In the Vista, Motor Supply Co. is holding a special eclipse lunch event, that is completely booked. Also, Oak Table is creating an eclipse inspired five-course meal.

Regardless of where people are dining during the eclipse, Moore says it's all about creating memories.

"What people don't think about a lot is that we're where people have memories in their lives," says Moore. "Whether it's a birthday or an anniversary. We're a place where they have a lot of their parties. So, something like this, that's a once in a lifetime event, we become part of that memory if we can execute it well and really make sure they have a good time."



© 2017 WLTX-TV