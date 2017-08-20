Room for 15,000 at Just Announced Eclipse Event

GASTON, SC - (WLTX) -- If you are still on the hunt for a place to watch the total solar eclipse Monday, we may have something for you.

There is room, lots of room, at an open farm smack dab in the middle of the eclipse path. Organizers say Culler Farms has space for 15,000 vehicles at $10 per car. From 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. there will be concession stands selling eclipse glasses at $5 a pair, plus t-shirts and other things while supplies last. The open farm is located at 1215 Valley Ridge Road in Gaston.

Don't expect to use credit or debit, the venue will only accept cash and no alcohol is allowed.To reserve your spot, call 803-518-3961.

