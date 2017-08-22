SC Baby Born Just in Time for the Eclipse

Baby Luca was made an early arrival on the day of the eclipse. (Photo: Eddie Cornejo)

Columbia, SC WLTX) -- This eclipse baby will have an awesome story to tell!

His name is Luca Elliot Cornejo, and he was supposed to be born on September 14.

Instead, he decided to make an early arrival to brighten up his parents' day.

Luca means "bringer of light."

He was born at 8:52 a.m. at Palmetto Health Richland.

He is 17.5 inches long and weighs 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

Just hours later the family was able to enjoy the total solar eclipse passing right through the Midlands.

They are now happily resting.

