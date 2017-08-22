SC Lawmaker Gets Engaged During Eclipse on Lake Murray

Micah Caskey Twitter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - How do you top the celestial event of a lifetime? By getting engaged, of course.



That's what one South Carolina lawmaker did during Monday's total solar eclipse. State Rep. Micah Caskey tells The Associated Press he started planning two months ago to pop the question to girlfriend Erin Harris during the more than two minutes of darkness in the eclipse's totality.



The West Columbia Republican says he dropped to one knee while celebrating the event on Lake Murray with friends. He says his fiancée is from Columbia and is an importer of Italian wines.



Columbia experienced one of the longest periods of totality in the country. Caskey says he and Harris aren't necessarily planning their nuptials around any other astronomical events, adding, "but who knows?"

