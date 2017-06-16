Solar front (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The Midlands will be one of the best places to see the eclipse on August 21.

In Lexington County, Solar 17 at Lake Murray is shaping up to be one of the largest viewing areas in the Midlands. Tents will be set up on both sides of the dam and event hosts will have free water and free solar glasses to hand out. Special t-shirts to commemorate the once in a lifetime event will also be on sale.

Solar Dam (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

The solar event will take place between 11am-3pm and is organized by Capital City/Lake Murray country RTB and the Irmo and Lexington Chamber of Commerce.

To find more about the event, go to Lake Murray Country's website.

