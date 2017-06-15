Special Eclipse on the Congraee River Trip

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - If you're looking for a unique way to experience the total solar eclipse on August 21st, Carolina Outdoor Adventures has something for you.

Their "Eclipse on the Congaree River" trip will be along an 11 mile section of the Congaree River starting in Cayce. The trip will make stops on sandbars to relax, eat lunch and watch the total eclipse.

The special trip includes lunch, drinks, river guide, return transportation and special to this trip - eclipse viewing glasses and a champagne toast at the end of totality.

Due to the length of the trip it is not recommended for children under the age of 12.

Spots are very limited so call for a reservation at 803-381-2293. You can also visit http://www.carolinaoutdooradventures.com or search for them on Facebook.

