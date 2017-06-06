State Fair, WLTX to Host Total Eclipse Tailgate

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Fair and WLTX will be offering a “totally” awesome tailgating experience during Columbia’s historic eclipse Aug. 21.

Total Eclipse Tailgate at the South Carolina State Fair with WLTX will provide one of the city’s most unobstructed views of the eclipse and will feature parking, entertainment, food concessions, indoor restrooms and a limited number of Eclipse Safe Viewing glasses from the city of Columbia.

“We are pleased to make the fairgrounds available for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for many people,” said State Fair manager, Gary Goodman. “This is an excellent venue to take in the eclipse and share the experience with family and friends.”

Visitors can purchase advance single-day parking spots for cars, buses, and RVs in the fairgrounds parking lot, which will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 21. A limited number of parking spots will be available for purchase the day of the event at the entry gates. Additionally, extended-visit RV parking will be offered adjacent to the fairgrounds Aug. 19-22 and will include one RV pass, one car pass, water and electricity.

Parking spots for the event can be purchased in advance by visiting www.scstatefair.org and clicking Eclipse Tailgate from the main page.

The Aug. 21 eclipse will be the United States’ first total solar eclipse since 1979. Columbia will experience 2 minutes and 36 seconds of totality, beginning shortly after 2:30 p.m. The area will have one of the longest periods in the nation for seeing the sun completely eclipsed.

The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium. This year's 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22.

