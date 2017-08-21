LIVESTREAMS: Multiple Viewing Options to Witness the Solar Eclipse

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The total solar eclipse is happening today across the Midlands, and WLTX will have multiple ways for you to experience the event in real time.

We of course will be broadcasting on TV with our regularly scheduled newscasts (4-7:00 AM, 12 PM) but we'll also break into programming during the morning, and we'll be live beginning at 1 PM.

And online and in our app, we will have three separate livestreams running for you to experience the big event, offering you different perspectives that you get to choose to watch. You're the programmer - it's up to you to determine which ones you'd like to watch at any particular time!

LIVESTREAM 1: WLTX Full Coverage of the Eclipse

This feed, beginning at 1 PM Eastern, is our main broadcast that will have complete coverage of the event. Originating from here in Columbia, it features detailed analysis from WLTX Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy, a NASA Subject Matter Expert on the eclipse. He'll be joined by News19 Meteorologists Efren Afante and Daniel Bonds, who'll also be providing eclipse knowledge, as well as will be monitoring the weather and roads.

We'll have a team or reporters across the Midlands giving live reports from viewing locations, including at the WLTX Total Eclipse Tailgate at the South Carolina, the Riverbanks Zoo, and Spirit Communications Park.

THIS STREAM IS ATTACHED TO THE TOP OF THIS ARTICLE

NOTE: If you're using the WLTX news app, you can get that stream by going to the "live coverage" section.

Don't have the app? Download it here:

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

LIVESTREAM 2: Focused Cam of the Eclipse Itself from Columbia, SC

Want just a picture of the eclipse that will be focused solely on the sun, so you can see every second as the moon's shadow blocks the light? Then this is the stream you want to check out.

We'll have a cam that will be zoomed in on the sun that will have a special filter to get out a clear view of the sun. When totality hits, you'll have a perfect angle of the celestial event. It's set to begin at about 1:15 PM Eastern.

NOTE: If you're using the WLTX news app, you can get that stream by going to the "breaking news" section.

LIVESTREAM 3: Eclipse Across America

This feed, provided with the help of WLTX's sister stations across America, will show the eclipse as it moves across the country. We'll have cameras in Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, and of course, Columbia, South Carolina.

NOTE: If you're using the WLTX news app, you can get that stream by going to the "Coast to Coast" section.

