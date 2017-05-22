Students Banned from Graduation After Senior 'Prank'

35 Baldwin High students have been told they can't participate in graduation after a senior prank where they ran through the cafeteria soaking the place with water guns and water balloons.

Some property was damaged in the cafeteria and two students suffered panic attacks - one required a call to 911.

After and looking at video of it on the school's security cameras, administrators told parents Saturday that their child will not be participating in the graduation ceremony.

"This is one of the high points of her life. it really hurt her to find out that she could miss graduation. I understand mistakes were made by the kids ... the punishment was way too harsh. they worked 12 years of their lives to have it torn down ... for things that kids do." Tramaine Reeves.

Superintendent Noris Price released the following statement:

Last week, a number of students were involved in a dangerously disruptive and premeditated

senior prank. These students disregarded the directives of the resource officer, teachers and

administrators creating a total disruption to the operation of the school.

Students who were involved in the incident will not be allowed to participate in the graduation

ceremony. They will still graduate with their diplomas and any honors that they achieved during

their high school years. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our number one

priority and the senior prank which involved dressing in black, wearing white masks, and

storming the cafeteria and other areas of the school with water guns and water balloons creating

a very dangerous and unsafe situation.

