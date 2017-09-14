Charlotte Substitute Teacher Arrested in Lexington on Charges of Indecent Liberties with Student

Lamont Barrett, Via Mint Hill Polcie Department

MINT HILL, N.C. - A CMS substitute teacher at Rocky River High School in Mint Hill has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a 16-year-old student, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, reportedly had inappropriate contact with the juvenile male student, as well as showing him inappropriate videos of a sexual nature, while on the job as a substitute teacher at the school.

Barrett was located Thursday at a secondary residence he has in Lexington County, South Carolina. He was brought back to Mint Hill by detectives, and was then taken to the Mecklenburg County jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident, or other incidents involving Lamont Barrett is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704 545-1085.

CMS has yet to respond to NBC Charlotte's request for comment.

