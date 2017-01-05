Richland, Lexington Schools Cancel Events for Snow

File (Photo: AP/WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Both Richland District One and Lexington District One have announced cancelations Saturday in anticipation for the winter weather in the Midlands.

While Lexington District One has cacncelled all programs including athletic events, adult education classes, and other meetings, Richland District one has cancelled the following events:

Wrestling:

St. Andrews Middle School at Camden Middle School W.J. Keenan High School at North Central High School Dreher High School Blue Devil Wrestiling Invitational (cancelled on Friday, January 6th and Saturday, January 7th)

Basketball:

JV and Varsity for Lower Richland High School vs. Crestwood High School JV and Varsity for W.J. Keenan High School vs. Calhoun County High School

Lexington District One is also cancelling it's board workshop on Saturday January 7th.

Rescheduled dates have not yet been finalized for either district on when they will make up some of these events.

