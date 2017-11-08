Rock Hill schools scrap disciplinary practices

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Fmr. Gamecock Assistant Coach Indicted in Basketball…Nov. 8, 2017, 8:07 a.m.
-
Suspect Fired Shots on I-20 in Lexington in 'Road…Nov. 7, 2017, 9:22 p.m.
-
Midlands Election Night - Full Results HereNov. 7, 2017, 7:39 p.m.