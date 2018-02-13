SC Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Allow Prayer in Public Schools

Praying Hands (Photo: pamela_d_mcadams, This content is subject to copyright.)

(WCNC) - Four South Carolina lawmakers have introduced bills that would allow prayer in public schools.

One bill would allow teachers to lead prayers, the second would allow students to lead prayers.

"It's sad we have to introduce a bill that gives ua a God-given right to start with," State Rep. Richie Yow, R-Chesterfield, told Columbia's The State. "Right now, the way that it's set up in the state is the teachers cannot pray with the students, even when they ask, and it's our God-given right to be able to do that. We're taking away freedom of speech, and these bills are just giving some of that freedom back that these families have earned."

Currently, South Carolina state law mandates a moment of silence at the beginning of every school day. As long as students are not instructed to pray, the moment of silence is constitutional.

