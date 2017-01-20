School Shows Inauguration To Teach Civic Duty

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- St. Joseph Catholic School had a civic duty lesson as a part of the Inauguration watch party.
Social Studies teacher Phyllis Brandis taught a lesson on the political process before the ceremony. The kids were excited to be a part of history.
Her message was about unity and no matter what part of the political spectrum you're on, being a part of our democracy is a responsibility we all have.
Although the watch party had to get cut short because well, they're fifth graders, the kids left enthusiastic about the whole process.
