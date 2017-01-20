WLTX
School Shows Inauguration To Teach Civic Duty

Social Studies teacher with St. Joseph Catholic School, Phyllis Brandis carefully crafted her message Friday.

Sonia Gutierrez, wltx 7:06 PM. EST January 20, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- St. Joseph Catholic School had a civic duty lesson as a part of the Inauguration watch party.

Social Studies teacher Phyllis Brandis taught a lesson on the political process before the ceremony. The kids were excited to be a part of history. 

Her message was about unity and no matter what part of the political spectrum you're on, being a part of our democracy is a responsibility we all have.

Although the watch party had to get cut short because well, they're fifth graders, the kids left enthusiastic about the whole process. 

