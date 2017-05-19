Students Finish 'Llama Llama' Rap Started by Ludacris in Adorable Video

Source: Brittney McGraw

STAR CITY, Ark. (KTHV) - A Star City elementary teacher has injected a little fun into her classroom after noticing Ludacris rapping the popular children's book "Llama Llama Red Pajama."

Ludacris appeared on The Cruz Show which airs on Power 106 FM in Los Angeles back on April 13. In a freestyle, Ludacris rapped the story of the llama to the beat of Kyle's hit song "iSpy."

Fifth grade teacher Brittney McGraw learned from a friend that rhyming is a good way to help younger kids learn, she knew she had to bring it to the class room in some way. She said that once she came across the video of Ludacris rapping that it was the perfect opportunity to bring it to school.

McGraw had her 5th grade students practice and finish the story's rap so they could perform it for a 1st grade class at Jimmy Brown Elementary.

"My students and I have had so much fun practicing this," McGraw said.

It looks like Mrs. McGraw's class is learning in the right way and passing that knowledge to younger students.

© 2017 KTHV-TV