Sumter School Board Works To Understand Cause of $6.2M Loss

Sumter Superintendent Dr. Frank Baker answers questions from school board members. (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter School District office was packed at Monday night’s meeting as more than 100 concerned parents and teachers listened in on the school board meeting.

Jan. 23 marked the day the effects of budget cuts would be implemented in the classroom. A lot of parents left with more questions than answers.

"You're cutting from the people at the bottom,” says Calvin Bennett, parent. “I say cut from the top. You'll get your money real fast that way."

$6.8 million in budget cuts to the Sumter School District took effect on Monday morning, bringing with it cuts to 47 positions and doubling classroom sizes.

Parents and teachers came out to the meeting with hopes to get answers as to why.

"I'm more concerned now than when I came because there were no solid answers given,” says James Goodwin, parent and pastor in the Sumter area. “Having run a business, myself you know where money goes. We all know how money works. Money just doesn't disappear, somebody spent the money, so we haven't really got real answers about what happened to these funds."

Members of the school board made it clear that they too were confused as to how the district got here and questioned superintendent frank baker throughout the meeting.

"Last year at every board meeting, when we asked about finances, everything was fine,” says Dr. Johnny Hilton, school board trustee. “In December we got the audit and things were not find, and when we asked when you found out, you said you found out in October."

Dr. Baker responded by explaining that there will be more information in the next board meeting in February.

Along with that, the board expects to hear from their financial consultant who found unbudgeted positions within the district and recommends a $20-22 million tax anticipation note by June 30.

“Which means you get the money now and when your taxes come in you pay them back,” says Scott Allen, financial consultant.



"We're going to give the consultant the time he needs to do an in depth study and get with the people he needs to get with to find out what happened and what needs to happen,” says board chairman Reverend Daryl McGhaney.

He says they are anticipating a report from their financial consultant during their next meeting on February 13.



(© 2017 WLTX)