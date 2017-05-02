Fairfield County is facing a teacher shortage and they're now getting creative with recruitment, their plans even include housing for teachers. (Photo: WLTX)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - Fairfield County is facing a teacher shortage and they're now getting creative with recruitment, their plans even include housing for teachers.

School Superintendent Dr. J.R. Green says he along with some business and community leaders are getting together to build 30 units on their 95 acre property next to the school district office.

The idea is to have patio homes with a small yard. The project would cost about $3 million dollars and could take up to two years. The funding would come from loans or non-profit partnerships.

The idea is steamed from some school districts in North Carolina. Dr. Green visited some of the teacher housing there and thought the idea was working well for their rural areas.

About 70% of his staff lives outside of Fairfield County and he says the response from teachers has been overwhelming.

Theresa Willings has been a teacher at the Elementary School for three years. She says she can't wait for the housing to open so she can move closer.

Her commute now is 35 minutes and says a lot of the teachers who leave the district say it's because of transportation.

Dr. Green hopes this investment will pay off for the district, the teachers and ultimately the students.

© 2017 WLTX-TV