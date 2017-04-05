News19 Teacher of the Week: Jamaal Barr

Irmo, SC (WLTX) -- H.E. Corley Elementary School teacher Jamaal Barr says that he's known since he was in second grade that he wanted to be an educator. After 15 years in the classroom, Barr takes pride in making sure that his students not only want to learn, but look at education as a gift.

When WLTX stopped in to surprise him, he was just wrapping up an end of the month celebration with his students, their parents and showcasing the students' wax museum. Each student was given the opportunity to research a famous African American from South Carolina. From their they dressed as that character and presented what they learned for their classmates and parents. Mr. Barr says that making sure his students have skills like public speaking and finding their own voice is as important as what they can learn in a text book.

He says one mark of success for his students, is watching them teach their classmates a lesson.

Mr. Barr considers himself a born teacher and can't imagine a career outside of education.

