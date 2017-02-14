Teacher of the Week: Charles Serafine

Charles Serafine teaches AP U.S. History at Richland Northeast High School (Photo: Guillory, Deon)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Charles Serafine teaches AP U.S. History at Richland Northeast High School.

Before teaching about the past, he knew his future was in the classroom. "Every person in my life, all my parents friends, every person I was close with was in education. So it just, we also get weekends off and summer vacations. It's a pretty sweet gig" Serafine said.

That sense of humor and love of learning is rubbing off on his students including Israa Mashreque. "If I ever have a question, I know I can ask him and I'm not like, shy to ask him," Mashreque said.

Serafine said, "You know, I work for them and my job is to make sure they are prepared for the future and what they need to know to get into college and pass some tests."

If you know a teacher who should be recognized, send an email to tow@wltx.com

(© 2017 WLTX)