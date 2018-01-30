Teacher of the Week: Janet Frick

Deon Guillory presents a certificate to Janet Frick as Teacher of the Week (Photo: Guillory, Deon, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Janet Frick is the Student Activities Director at Westwood High School in Blythewood.

She's been doing this for 35 years and is retiring at the end of the school year. Frick is a little emotional thinking about it because she says her students mean everything.

"They work hard. They put Westwood and their community first and they're my kids. I call them my kids," said Frick.

She sees former students all the time. She needs help remembering some, but others she will never forget like News 19's Whitney Sullivan.

Frick said, "One of the things I try to preach to the kids is initiative and passion. Don't do everything. Find your passion and do it well."

