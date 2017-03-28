Teacher of the Week Jennifer Gossett teaches 2nd grade at John P. Thomas Elementary School (Photo: Guillory, Deon, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Our Teacher of the Week says she likes to start at the beginning. Jennifer Gossett may be short in stature, but she has high hopes for her students. She has a unique way of teaching at John P. Thomas Elementary School.

Gossett says she gets to put together her love of teaching and helping others everyday. She calls it giving them a hand up.

"I teach my kids that we take care of people who are smaller than us. So, if everybody takes care of somebody else, then everybody's taken care of and teaching is my way to do that," Gossett said.

She's doing that in a unique way. Gossett has no desks in her classroom. Students sit on special chairs, the carpet or bosu balls. Gossett says that's why she loves teaching second grade and at only 4'10", older students are taller than her.

"Second grade is my favorite. because in second grade they are independent. They want to take control of their learning, but they still have a little big of magic," Gossett said.

