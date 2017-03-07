Teacher of the Week Kristen McGuire teaches a lesson on the classic play "Romeo and Juliet" (Photo: Guillory, Deon, WLTX)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - These days, many people sail in and out of careers until they find something that sticks. Kristen McGuire discovered her treasure is in the classroom.

McGuire started working in the corporate world and then 10 years ago, made the move to the classroom.

This is her first year at Westwood High School in Blythewood.

McGuire says she does what she can to make these ninth graders feel welcome in her classroom.

"It's really just about trying to keep kids engaged. You know, make sure they are doing what they need to do and having that open parent communication and trying to work together as a team," said McGuire

McGuire adds, "I really do love coming to work everyday because they give me such good feedback and they keep me on a real level about how hard they're working."

