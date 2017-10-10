Teacher of the Week, LaShawn Johnson (Photo: Guillory, Deon, WLTX)

Bishopville, SC (WLTX) - LaShawn Johnson has been teaching math at Lee Central Middle School. She says her fourth grade teacher inspired her.

"I just love teaching. I love when my kids get it," said Johnson.

Her students say she cares so much that when they don't get it, she actually cries.

Johnson said, "I think the kids can kind of hear it in my voice. They don't actually see tears. They can hear that I'm disappointed in them and I really want them to succeed."

If you know a teacher who should be recognized, send an email to TOW@WLTX.com

© 2017 WLTX-TV