Teacher of the Week Sherry Blevins (Photo: Guillory, Deon, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Sherry Blevins takes her time with her students. Blevins is a special education teacher at Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School.

Teaching is a second career for her. Blevins says she started working in retail at places like Home Depot, but it was a lunch with her great aunt Laura that changed things.

"She said, oh. are you going to be a teacher and be a finisher or are you going to sit and have lunch with me every week and complain about what you're doing and as mad as I was when she said that to me, it got me going," Blevins said.

With that, Blevins became a Teacher's assistant and then got her own class.

She says her special needs students are more capable than many people think.

