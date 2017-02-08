Teacher of the Week: Suzanne Saledas

Suzanne Saledas (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Suzanne Saledas is an eigth grade science teacher at Kelly Mill Middle School in Richland District 2. For more than 14 years she's been standing in front of the classroom helping students understand the world and how it operates. However, education was not her first career. Saledas spent years as a scientist before she realized that she needed to spend her life shaping the minds of possible future scientist.

Her students describe her as hard, but fair. She spends a tremendous amount of time crafting lesson plans that are specifically geared toward using technology to understand science. It's a complex subject, that's made easier because Mrs. Saledas has a dedication to her students that can't be questioned. She thinks back on a day when she actually got locked in the school, "Can you imagine how hard it was to explain to the principal why I set off the school alarm?" she says with a laugh.

The students who nominated her say she "listens patiently, is very organized and encourages us to be outspoken in class."

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized, email us at TOW@WLTX.COM

(© 2017 WLTX)