Teacher of the Week: Wanda Floyd

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - You can't help but see the works of art around Wanda Floyd's classroom.

For Floyd, her love of art started in the fifth grade thanks to a creative history lesson.

"We were drawing people and for some reason I was able to figure out how to do it and do a good job and she was very complimentary so that made me feel that I was possibly a good artist," said Floyd.

From there she went on to study art at Lander University and got her Masters at USC. She's been teaching 23 years.

Floyd says it's important to have art education in schools.

"In the arts, we help to provide that foundation to take really difficult subjects and problems and come up with multiple, variety solutions to them," said Floyd.

