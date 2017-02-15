Tour Aims to Get More Minority Doctors in South Carolina

When you go to the doctors office, does your physician look like you? If you're African American or Latino, chances are very slim. That's a program a group of doctors is trying to help fix. (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX)- When you go to the doctor's office, does your physician look like you? If you're African-American or Latino, chances are very slim that's the case.

But there's a program put together by a group of doctors that's trying to make that a more likely for minorities.

By 2030, the U.S. Census projects that over five million people will be living in South Carolina. The Office for Healthcare Workers says only about 200 people stay to practice medicine in our state, but we also lose about 200 doctors more to retirement every year.

If that trend holds, the rate of new physicians into our state may not be enough to meet our growing population. For minority doctors. the numbers get worse.

Dr. Ciera Sears is an African-American doctor who says people almost never guess that's she's a physician. "I've been confused for a custodian oh I need more toilet paper and I'm like well girl I'll call somebody because I don't do that" she said.

The Numbers

In South Carolina, African Americans make up almost 30 percent of our population, but only represent 5.8% of of our physician workforce. Latinos make up 4 percent , but just 1.3 percent of them are doctors.

Tour For Diversity In Medicine

Two doctors were so concerned to see the shortage that they decided to travel the country with a group of physicians encouraging students to pick and stay with the medical track.

Dr. Alden Landry is one of them. "The biggest thing we do on the tour is share our personal stories" he says it's important for students to see people who look like them in positions they wish to hold one day. Studies also suggests it makes minority folks more comfortable going to the doctor if they can relate to them.

Wednesday they were at the South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, Thursday they'll be in Georgia.

