Egyptian Couple Vacationing In NC Welcomes Quadruplets

Wilmington, NC (WFMY) - Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud decided to take a trip to relax before their quadruplets were due. But the relaxation soon came to an end when Dina’s water broke.

Mahmoud told WECT that they were not expecting the babies to be born two months early.

The couple traveled to the United States on a tourist visa and planned to stay for two weeks.

Heart complications with one of the babies, Farida, have extended their stay to a month.

In an interview with WECT, Mahmoud said he would like to change their six-month tourist status to stay longer so the newborns receive better care.

The new father also mentioned an interest in a masters degree at Cape Fear Community College and plans to take English classes.

