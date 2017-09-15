2017 Primetime Emmy nominee list

Nominees for the 2017 Primetime Emmys, airing Sept 17 on CBS (8 ET/5 PT):
Drama series
Better Call Saul, AMC
The Crown, Netflix
The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu
House of Cards, Netflix
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
Comedy series
Atlanta, FX
Black-ish, ABC
Master of None, Netflix
Modern Family, ABC
Silicon Valley, HBO
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix
Veep, HBO
Lead actor, drama series
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)
Lead actress, drama series
Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)
Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)
Lead actor, comedy series
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)
Lead actress, comedy series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO
Supporting actor, drama series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)
Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)
David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)
Supporting actress, drama series
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (Maeve)
Supporting actor, comedy series
Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)
Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)
Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)
Supporting actress, comedy series
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent (Amazon)
Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)
Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)
Variety talk series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)
Variety sketch series
Billy On the Street, TruTV
Documentary Now!, IFC
Drunk History, Comedy Central
Portlandia, IFC
Saturday Night Live, NBC
Tracey Ullman's Show, HBO
Animated series
Archer, FX
Bob's Burgers, Fox
Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First), Disney Channel
The Simpsons, Fox
South Park, Comedy Central
Guest actor, comedy series
Riz Ahmed, Girls (HBO)
Matthew Rhys, Girls (HBO)
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Hugh Laurie, Veep (HBO)
Guest actress, comedy series
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish (ABC)
Carrie Fisher, Catastophe (Amazon)
Becky Ann Baker, Girls (HBO)
Angela Bassett, Master of None (Netflix)
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Guest actor, drama series
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix)
BD Wong, Mr. Robot (USA)
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Denis O'Hare, This Is Us (NBC)
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us (NBC)
Guest actress, drama series
Alison Wright, The Americans (FX)
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers (HBO)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Writing, variety or comedy series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
Late Night With Seth Meyers, HBO
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 (CBS)
Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner (Comedy)
Louis CK 2017 (Netflix)
Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust (Netflix)
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale (Showtime)
Reality competition series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Reality host(s)
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop's Pot Luck Dinner Party (VH1)
Gordon Ramsay, Masterchef Jr.
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Limited series
Big Little Lies (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Genius (National Geographic)
The Night Of (HBO)
TV movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix)
Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece/PBS)
The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Lead actor, limited series or movie
Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)
Geoffrey Rush, Genius (National Geographic)
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)
John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece/PBS)
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Lead actress, limited series or movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Supporting actor, limited series or movie
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)
David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Bill Camp, The Night Of (HBO)
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of (HBO)
Supporting actress, limited series or movie
Regina King, American Crime (ABC)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
