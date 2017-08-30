Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Coming to Columbia for Concert

(Photo: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

(WLTX) - Rap group "Bone Thug-N-Harmony' will play the Music Farm in Columbia in October.

The group is set to appear at the venue on Thursday, November 16.

The group is best known for their 90s hits, including "Crossroads" and "First of the Month."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Music Farm, and range in price from $30-35. There is also a $3 surcharge for people under 21.





