Country Star Troy Gentry of 'Montgomery Gentry' Dies in Helicopter Crash

(Photo: Getty Images)

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) - Montgomery Gentry's official website says Troy Gentry, one half of the country duo, has died in New Jersey helicopter crash.



The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.



The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country group Friday night. Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.



Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com police got a call about a helicopter "that was distressed" around 1 p.m.



He says the passenger died on the way to a hospital and the pilot died at the scene.

© 2017 Associated Press