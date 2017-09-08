WLTX
Country Star Troy Gentry of 'Montgomery Gentry' Dies in Helicopter Crash

wltx 4:11 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) - Montgomery Gentry's official website says Troy Gentry, one half of the country duo, has died in New Jersey helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country group Friday night. Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.

Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com  police got a call about a helicopter "that was distressed" around 1 p.m.

He says the passenger died on the way to a hospital and the pilot died at the scene.

 

