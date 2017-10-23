Elle King to Headline Columbia's Famously Hot New Year

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Singer songwriter Elle King will be the headliner for this year's "Famously Hot New Year" celebration.

The news was announced Monday afternoon.

King is perhaps bes known for her hit single "Ex's & Oh's" which was nominated for two Grammys. Her music is best described as a mix of rock and blues.

King has toured extensively with popular artists like Ed Sheeran, Train and Of Monsters and Men. In 2016 her song “Good Girls” was featured on the “Ghostbusters” original motion picture soundtrack along with artists like Fall Out Boy and acapella group Pentatonix.

She'll be joined by rappers "Nappy Roots" and local hip-hop artists "Fat Rat Da Czar.

WLTX will have live coverage of the Famously Hot New Year Celebration beginning at 11:30 p.m. that night.

