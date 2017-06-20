Foo Fighters to Perform Concert in Columbia

(Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Superstar rock band the Foo Fighters are coming to Columbia for a concert later this year.

The Colonial Life Arena announced Tuesday the band will perform October 17 at the venue for a show as part of their Concrete and Gold U.S. Tour 2017.

The Foo Fighters formed in the mid-1990s, led by lead singer and guitarist Dave Grohl, who was also part of the legnendary band Nirvana. The group is known for hits such as "Big Me," "Everlong," "The Best of You," and "There Goes My Hero."

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 AM and will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, by phone 800-745-3000, livenation.com or via the Live Nation app. For information on how to sign up for pre-sale access visit https://www.foofighters.com/. As a sponsor of the 2017 Concrete and Gold Tour, Capital One cardholders will have early access to tickets. The Capital One presale starts Monday, June 26 at 9:00 AM. To find out more, visit foofighters.com/capitalone.

