Hallmark releases Christmas movie lineup

Alexander Kirk, KGW 10:24 AM. EDT October 20, 2017

KUSA - Thanksgiving is still a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year:

34 new Hallmark Christmas movies!

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2017.

Here are the 34 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:

Sat. Oct. 28 - Marry Me at Christmas, Hallmark (Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan)
Sat. Nov. 4 - Christmas Festival of Ice, Hallmark (Taylor Cole, Wendy Crewson)
Sat. Nov. 4 - The Perfect Christmas Present, Hallmark M&M (Sam Page, Tara Holt)
Sun. Nov. 5 - Miss ChristmasHallmark (Brooke D'Orsay, Marc Blucas)
Sun. Nov. 5 - Christmas in the AirHallmark M&M (Catherine Bell, Eric Close)
Sat. Nov. 11 - The Sweetest ChristmasHallmark (Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Adams)
Sat. Nov. 11 - A Song For ChristmasHallmark M&M (Rebecca Tobin, Kevin McGarry)
Sun. Nov. 12 - Enchanted Christmas, Hallmark (Alexa & Carlos PenaVega)
Sun. Nov. 12 - Engaging Father ChristmasHallmark M&M (Erin Krakow, Niall Matter)
Sat. Nov. 18 - Coming Home For ChristmasHallmark (Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe)
Sat. Nov. 18 - Christmas HomecomingHallmark M&M (Julie Benz, Michael Shanks)
Sun. Nov. 19 - A Gift to RememberHallmark (Ali Liebert, Peter Porte)
Sun. Nov. 19 - A Bramble House ChristmasHallmark M&M (Autumn Reeser)
Wed. Nov. 22 - With Love, ChristmasHallmark (Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O'Connell)
Thur. Nov. 23 - The Mistletoe InnHallmark (Alicia Witt, David Alpay)
Fri. Nov. 24 - Finding SantaHallmark (Jodie Sweetin)
Sat. Nov. 25 - The Christmas TrainHallmark (Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack)
Sun. Nov. 26 - Switched For ChristmasHallmark (Candace Cameron Bure)
Sat. Nov. 26 - A Joyous ChristmasHallmark M&M
Sat. Dec. 2 - Christmas in EvergreenHallmark (Holly Robinson Peete)
Sat. Dec. 2 - Christmas in Angel FallsHallmark M&M (Rachael Boston) 
Sun. Dec. 3 - Christmas at Holly LodgeHallmark (Allison Sweeney)
Sun. Dec. 3 - The Magical Christmas OrnamentsHallmark M&M
Sat. Dec. 9 - Christmas EncoreHallmark (Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott)
Sat. Dec. 9 - The Christmas CottageHallmark M&M
Sun. Dec. 10 - The Christmas ShopHallmark 
Sun. Dec. 10 - Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas MiracleHallmark M&M
Sat. Dec. 16 - Father ChristmasHallmark 
Sat. Dec. 16 - Unbridled LoveHallmark M&M
Sun. Dec. 17 - Christmas ConnectionHallmark 
Sun. Dec. 17 - Reindeer GamesHallmark M&M
Sat. Dec. 23 - Christmas GetawayHallmark 
Mon. Dec. 25 - When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing TreeHallmark (Lori Loughlin)
Sat. Dec. 30 - A Royal New Year's EveHallmark

Hallmark starts their around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, October 27.

The channels are airing one-hour preview specials to prepare Christmas film fanatics.

Holly Robinson Peete hosts "Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas Preview Show" on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, October 21.

Hallmark Channel airs "Countdown to Christmas Preview Show" on Sunday, October 22 with hosts Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin (who all have new Hallmark Christmas movies this year). 

See all the details about Hallmark Channel's full Christmas lineup here and Hallmark Movie & Mysteries Christmas schedule here.

