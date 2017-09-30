Lil' Wayne Didn't Perform in Columbia Over Security Issue

Lil' Wayne (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Many went to the Colonial Life Arena Saturday night expecting to see rapper Lil' Wayne.

He'd been scheduled for months to be part of the lineup of the "Fall Ball," featuring several hip-hop stars. But fans were probably a little disappointed when they didn't see him take the stage.

The Colonial Life Arena said in a statement that the musician "elected not to come into the building through the venue's standard safety procedures." When that happened, his part of the show was off.

"The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena," Colonial Life continued. "While we regret the artist's decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers, or staff members."

Colonial Life Arena says they will provide refunds starting on Monday at 10 AM. Refunds are will be available at the point of purchase.

© 2017 WLTX-TV