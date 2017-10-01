Fall Ball Refunds Now in Question After Show Goes on Without Lil' Wayne

Lil' Wayne (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Many who went to the Fall Ball at Colonial Life Arena Saturday night expecting to see rapper Lil' Wayne were greatly disappointed when he didn't take the stage. He'd been scheduled for months to be part of the lineup along with several other hip-hop stars.

Colonial Life Arena said in a statement that the musician "elected not to come into the building through the venue's standard safety procedures." When that happened, his part of the show was off.

Colonial Life Arena also said they would provide refunds starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the point of purchase. But, they may have spoken too soon.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, Colonial Life Arena says it received a letter today from the promoters of the 2nd Annual Fall Ball retracting their offer for ticket refunds.

We are in discussions with the promoters and will continue to represent the interest of our patrons regarding refunds. However, a resolution will not be finalized by 10 a.m. tomorrow when refunds were scheduled to begin. As we continue to seek a positive outcome for our patrons, we ask for your patience and apologize for this inconvenience.

Colonial Life Arena says it will release more information about refund status pending final outcome of discussions with the promoters.

