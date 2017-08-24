Jay Thomas, known for his roles on 'Murphy Brown' and 'Cheers,' dies at 69

Actor Jay Thomas attends the 40th Anniversary St. Jude Hollywood Gala honoring Danny Thomas and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital March 7, 2002 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Comic actor Jay Thomas has lost his battle with cancer at age 69, several media outlets are now reporting.

The news comes to the New York Daily News from Thomas's agent Don Buckwald.

Thomas had a long career but was perhaps best known for his role as Jerry Gold on CBS's "Murphy Brown" and as Eddie LeBec on NBC's "Cheers."

His most recent role was that of Stalker.com operator Marty Grossman on Showtime's "Ray Donovan."

Variety reports that Thomas is survived by his wife, Sally, and sons, Sam, Max and J.T. The online publication said that they were reportedly by his side when he died.

