Judge Blocks Refunds for Lil' Wayne Concert Refunds

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - No refunds are being given for a Columbia concert that was supposed to feature rapper Lil' Wayne, after a judge issued an order blocking those paybacks until a legal battle can be settled in court.

Judge Robert Hood issued a temporary restraining order which doesn't allow people to get their money back for the September 30 music event held at the Colonial Life Arena. The concert's promoters have also sued the CLA, saying they never agreed to refunds, and that the CLA is hurting their business by attempted to refund concertgoers.

The lawsuit--filed by All for One Inc., Victory Parnell, and Dennis Taylor---said that they had a contract with the University of South Carolina and the CLA, and that the CLA has violated its terms.

The chief part of the dispute is over Lil' Wayne's decision not to perform that evening. The CLA has stated that Wayne wouldn't agree to going through their security procedures: namely, agreeing to go through a metal detector.

The artist and the CLA couldn't come to an agreement that evening, and Wayne didn't take the stage.

In the lawsuit, it says everyone involved in the show was told they'd have to go through metal detectors at a service entrance. But they say Wayne "was objecting to the indignity of the metal detection process being conducted withing the public view prior to the performance."

The promoters say Wayne said he would go through the screening as long as it was done in a more private manner. The suit claims someone from the CLA agreed to do a private screening for Wayne.

Closer to the show, however, the lawsuit says other CLA employees told Wayne he had to go through security at the service entrance. The promoters say those employees never got word of the earlier agreement.

For nearly an hour, discussions continued about what to do. The suit says local law enforcement offered to escort Wayne to an from the stage, but that was refused.

Wayne then left the venue. The suit says the CLA then offered to have the officer escort Wayne, but the promoters say by then, it was too late.

The CLA says all security procedures were agreed upon beforehand, and that all the other artists performing that night went through the screenings.

The day after the event, arena officials said refunds would be offered because Lil' Wayne didn't perform. But the promoters disagreed.

Several days later, the CLA once again said the refunds would happen, and told fans they could get their money at the place where they bought their tickets.

The promoters say that some of that money is contractual owed to them, and that the CLA doesn't have the right to refund the money. They say if refunds are offered, the CLA should pay the cost.

"As a result of the University’s actions in failing to provide a private entrance for Lil Wayne to be screened, refunds may be due to the ticket purchasers, but the University should be paying those refunds from their own pocket rather than the money earned by the promoters," said the promoters in a statement provided by their attorney, Joseph M. McCulloch.

The Colonial Life Arena issued this statement in response to the lawsut.

"It is unfortunate that the Lil’ Wayne concert promoters are more concerned about making money than doing the right thing. They have filed suit and taken legal action to temporarily stop ticket refunds. Colonial Life Arena continues to put the interests of our patrons first and we will continue to push for a fair resolution that includes refunds for those who seek them. We appreciate the continued patience of ticket holders as this process continues to unfold."

Another hearing on the matter will be held on October 19.

