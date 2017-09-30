Monty Hall, Original 'Let's Make a Deal' Host, Dies at 96

Monty Hall (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff)

(WLTX) - Monty Hall, the original host of the long-running TV game show, "Let's Make a Deal," has died.

Multiple media outlets reported that Hall, 96, passed away in Beverly Hills Saturday. Variety.com said he died of heart failure.

Hall began his TV career in the 1950s hosting a series of children and game shows. In 1963, "Let's Make a Deal" premiered, with its premise of contestants wearing wacky costumers trying to win prizes.

The showed aired on several networks and eventually syndication through the 1980s. In 2009, it was revived with new host Wayne Brady on CBS.

Hall got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1973.

