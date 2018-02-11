Omarosa Briefly Leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' House for Medical Attention

Former Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman briefly left the set of "Celebrity Big Brother" Friday night for medical attention, CBS News has confirmed. CBS said she returned Saturday.

She received medical treatment for an asthma attack, CBS said. The issue will be addressed during Sunday's episode.

Concern over her health first emerged after a hushed conversation between contestants Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Matthews after a dizzying house game. Winokur said, "Omarosa had everything to lose. ... I mean, I put her in the hospital. She's gonna be OK."

The show has procedures in place to deal with this type of short-term medical treatment. Producers also made sure there was supervision to ensure there was no access to information that would provide an unfair advantage when returning to the competition.

Newman joined the show, which premiered earlier this week, after leaving the White House in December. In her short time on the show so far, she made headlines by saying she wouldn't vote for President Trump, "in a million years, never," and recalling — through tears — that she was "haunted by tweets" from the president during her White House tenure.

On the show, Newman expressed concern for the future of the country, when a fellow contestant asked if everything with the country was going to be OK.

"No, it's gonna not be OK," she said. "It's not."

The White House has insisted up until this point that the former "Apprentice" show and former White House aide resigned, but earlier this week White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah suggested that might not be the case. Shah also said the White House doesn't take her comments very seriously.

"Omarosa was fired three times on the "Apprentice" and this was the fourth time we let her go," Shah said. "She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now."

