Refunds Will be Given for Concert Featuring Lil Wayne

Lil' Wayne (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Colonial Life Arena says fans who want one will be able to get a refund for last month's "Fall Ball" concert after one of the top performers didn't take the stage.

The venue said that Ticketmaster began issuing refunds for the September 30 concert as of Monday. Refunds can be received at the place where people bought their ticket.

Rap star Lil' Wayne did not perform as scheduled for the event. The Colonial Life Arena says Wayne, unlike the other artists who performed that night, didn't want to go through their security procedures.

"As previously stated, USC’s Division of Law Enforcement and Safety, Colonial Life Arena staff and the concert promoter worked together to implement agreed upon security procedures for the Sept. 30 concert at the arena that conformed to industry best practices,' said in a statement. "Three of the four artists scheduled to perform complied with these procedures, which included passing through metal detectors. One artist chose to withdraw from the concert rather than undergo a security check."

The day after the event, arena officials said refunds would be offered. But the promoters disagreed, and sent a letter that same day to Colonial Life saying refunds wouldn't be issued.

The situation had been unresolved since then.

"Since that time, we have worked to seek a positive outcome for our patrons who purchased tickets to the show. We appreciate the patience of ticket holders during this process," Colonial Life said in their latest statement.

The promoters, however, told multiple media outlets again Monday that they didn't agree with that decision, and blamed the problems from that evening on the arena.

© 2017 WLTX-TV