Rocker Chris Cornell's Death Investigated as Possible Suicide

Detroit police say the death of rocker Chris Cornell, the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, is being investigated as a possible suicide.



Police spokesman Michael Woody tells The Associated Press on Thursday morning that he can't provide details on what led investigators to make that determination, but noted there were "basic things observed at the scene."



Woody says Cornell died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. He says Cornell's wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell. Woody says the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.



The 52-year-old Cornell was on tour and performed Wednesday night in Detroit with Soundgarden.



The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office will make an official determination about the cause of death.



Rest In Peace Chris Cornell you were a legend. — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) May 18, 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

