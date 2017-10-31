Wendy Williams Faints On-Air, Says She 'Overheated' in Halloween Costume

(Photo: USA TODAY)

Wendy Williams had a different kind of Halloween scare on Tuesday, fainting onstage during her show in a shocking on-air moment.

"Wendy fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home to rest and sleep," Williams' spokesperson Ronn Torossian confirmed to USA TODAY. "She has been examined by medical professionals and finished the show in true Wendy spirit. She has never missed a day of work, and will continue all shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow."

On the Halloween episode of the syndicated Wendy Williams Show, the host took the stage wearing a Lady Liberty costume and blue wig. In the middle of a segment, Williams stopped speaking mid-sentence before stumbling backward and falling to the ground.

When the show returned, Williams was standing again, explaining that she "overheated in my costume and I did pass out."

"But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back," she said as the studio audience cheered.

Viewers captured both moments on Twitter.

OMG. What just happens to Wendy Williams??? pic.twitter.com/m7joNyOy8K — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) October 31, 2017

