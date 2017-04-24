Entire U.S. Senate invited to White House for briefing on North Korea threat

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters on April 7, 2017 (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON – As governments around the world brace for a possible nuclear test in North Korea, the entire United States Senate is invited to the White House for a briefing on threats from Kim Jong-Un's government.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., organized the briefing, which will be conducted on Wednesday by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"This is a Senate briefing convened by the majority leader, not a White House briefing," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said. "We are just serving as the location."

Lawmakers organized the meeting as South Korea announced it is on high alert ahead of a Tuesday holiday in North Korea, the 85th anniversary of the founding of its Korean People's Army. The North Koreans have staged demonstrations, including nuclear tests, on these special days.

