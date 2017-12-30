Escaped Georgia Inmate Arrested in North Augusta

Christopher Carroll was arrested by North Augusta Public Safety officers on Saturday. (Photo: North Augusta Public Safety/Facebook)

North Augusta, SC (WLTX) -- The North Augusta Department of Public Safety says they have arrested an escaped inmate from a Georgia jail.

The Bamberg County Sheriff's Office and North Augusta Public safety said 37-year-old Christopher Nicholas Carroll was arrested by North Augusta officers following a three day manhunt.

CBS-affiliate WRDW reports that Carroll was captured by North Augusta Public Safety officers on Saturday afternoon near a rail-yard and a golf course.

Investigators believed Carroll escaped a jail in Lamar County, Georgia, using a metal rod from the shower to knock out part of a wall, which he then slid through. They found his orange jumpsuit in an abandoned warehouse in Allendale County. Bamberg County Deputies then believe he stole a pick-up truck in the county.

Lamar County Deputies said Carroll will be held at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office until an extradition hearing is set.

© 2017 WLTX-TV