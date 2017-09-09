Evacuees In Good Spirits While Escaping Irma's Path

Irma evacuees at a rest stop near Orangeburg, SC (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Thousands of travelers have been hitting the road for days, trying to escape the path of Hurricane Irma.

The rest stop off of I-26 near Orangeburg, SC was packed as weary travelers stopped to stretch their legs, walk their dogs, eat, and use the restroom.

License plates showed how far they'd come, from the coast of South Carolina to the coast of South Florida. There were evacuees from Georgia's coasts, too.

Even though their journeys had been long, the evacuees say everyone they've encountered on the roads to safety have been in good spirits.

"I think everyone was wonderful, we've had no problems," Boca Raton, Florida evacuee Sandy Segal said about traffic behavior.

"People have been friendly and I think just happy that they can get on their way," said Bob Mehl, an evacuee from Palm Coast, Florida.

Even though they've been on the road for hours, Segal said she still doesn't know where she and her husband are going. They want to wait until they know exactly where Hurricane Irma is headed before they decide an end location.

