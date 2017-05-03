Evangelist, Convicted Sex Offender Tony Alamo Dies at 82 in NC Prison

Tony Alamo (Photo: THV11)

North Carolina (KTHV) -- Tony Alamo has died in a North Carolina prison at the age of 82.

The Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Alamo died in custody on May 2.

Alamo was in custody for bringing girls across state lines for sex. His sentence was 175 years in prison.

Tony Alamo, who was born as Bernie Lazar Hoffman, was an evangelist that founded Tony Alamo Christian Ministries.

