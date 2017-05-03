WLTX
Close

Evangelist, Convicted Sex Offender Tony Alamo Dies at 82 in NC Prison

Convicted sex offender, Tony Alamo, dead at 82

Brittany Breeding , KTHV 9:20 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

North Carolina (KTHV) -- Tony Alamo has died in a North Carolina prison at the age of 82.

The Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Alamo died in custody on May 2.

Alamo was in custody for bringing girls across state lines for sex. His sentence was 175 years in prison.

Tony Alamo, who was born as Bernie Lazar Hoffman, was an evangelist that founded Tony Alamo Christian Ministries. 

© 2017 KTHV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories