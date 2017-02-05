Evanger's voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef dog food

Evangers' 'Hunk of Beef' dog food was recalled Friday. (Image: Evangers) (Photo: Evangers)

Evanger's Dog and Cat Food Company, Inc. announced over the weekend a voluntarily recall over select dog food items after a potential contaminant was discovered in a batch of its branded dog food.

The contaminant, Pentobarbital, was detected in one batch of Evanger's Hunk of Beed Au Jus. Pentobarbital cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea - or in extreme cases, possibly death.

The Hunk of Beef Au Jus batches that were believed to be affected included a number of states: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

The affected lot were distributed between June 6 and June 13, 2016. The lot carries an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109.

Pet owners who have purchased Hunk of Beed Au Jus should look for the following lot numbers on their cans:

1816E03HB

1816E04HB

1816E06HB

1816E07HB

1816E13HB

To date, Evanger's reports five dogs became ill through the recalled food, one of which passed away after consuming lot number 1816E13HB.

Evanger's recall of Hunk of Beef Au Jus is the first in its 82-years of manufacturing.

Customers who purchased the affected product are asked to return them to their original place of purchase for a full refund. Additionally, any consumers with questions or concerns may contact Evanger's at 1-847-537-0102.

For more information about the recall, read the FDA's announcement here.

